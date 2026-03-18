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Announcement Regarding A Vote Without A Shareholders' Meeting Concerning Non-Compliance With A Financial Ratio As Of The End Of The Fiscal Year 2025 And The Waiver Of A Review Of This Financial Ratio
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Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Bond
Announcement regarding a vote without a shareholders' meeting concerning non-compliance with a financial ratio as of the end of the fiscal year 2025 and the waiver of a review of this financial ratio
18.03.2026 / 10:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement regarding a vote without a shareholders' meeting concerning non-compliance with a financial ratio as of the end of the fiscal year 2025 and the waiver of a review of this financial ratio prior to June 30, 2026 Munich, March 18, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Mutares”) hereby publishes, with reference to the terms and conditions of the 2023/2027 (ISIN NO0012530965) and 2024/2029 (ISIN NO0013325407) bonds, the proposal that the bondholders grant their consent to the non-compliance with a financial covenants as of December 31, 2025, as well as to the waiver of a review of this financial covenants prior to June 30, 2026, by means of a written procedure as set forth in the attached appendix (“Notice of a Written Resolution”). In this context, Mutares offers to pay a fee of 1.50% of the nominal amount, provided that the necessary approval of the proposals is obtained. Link to download“Notice of a Written Resolution” 2023/2027 (ISIN NO0012530965) Link to download“Notice of a Written Resolution” 2024/2029 (ISIN NO0013325407) Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index. For further information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email:...
Press contact for Germany CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email:...
18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2293502
|
2293502 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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