Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond

Announcement regarding a vote without a shareholders' meeting concerning non-compliance with a financial ratio as of the end of the fiscal year 2025 and the waiver of a review of this financial ratio

18.03.2026 / 10:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement regarding a vote without a shareholders' meeting concerning non-compliance with a financial ratio as of the end of the fiscal year 2025 and the waiver of a review of this financial ratio prior to June 30, 2026 Munich, March 18, 2026 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) (“Mutares”) hereby publishes, with reference to the terms and conditions of the 2023/2027 (ISIN NO0012530965) and 2024/2029 (ISIN NO0013325407) bonds, the proposal that the bondholders grant their consent to the non-compliance with a financial covenants as of December 31, 2025, as well as to the waiver of a review of this financial covenants prior to June 30, 2026, by means of a written procedure as set forth in the attached appendix (“Notice of a Written Resolution”). In this context, Mutares offers to pay a fee of 1.50% of the nominal amount, provided that the necessary approval of the proposals is obtained. Link to download“Notice of a Written Resolution” 2023/2027 (ISIN NO0012530965) Link to download“Notice of a Written Resolution” 2024/2029 (ISIN NO0013325407) Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) and are included in the SDAX selection index. For further information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

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18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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