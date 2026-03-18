MNRE To Expand ALMM Framework To Solar Ingots & Wafers Effective June 2028

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has announced the introduction of Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-III for solar ingots and wafers, effective 1 June 2028.

The move builds on the existing ALMM framework for solar modules and cells, extending mandatory sourcing requirements upstream in the solar supply chain, which currently depends heavily on imports.

Union Minister of MNRE, Pralhad Joshi, said in a post on X,“With the expansion of the ALMM framework to include ingots and wafers, India takes a decisive step towards building a robust, self-reliant solar manufacturing ecosystem.”

“This move will boost domestic production, strengthen supply chains, reduce import dependence and enhance quality across the solar value chain, positioning India as a strong global player in renewable energy,” he added.

Key Provisions of ALMM List-III

From 1 June 2028, all projects-including net-metering and open-access-must use ALMM-listed wafers. A cut-off date, set seven days after the publication of the initial List-III, mandates that all Section 63 bids specify compliant wafers.

The initial list requires at least three independent manufacturing units with a combined capacity of 15 GW to ensure adequate domestic supply, and manufacturers seeking List-III enlistment must have equivalent ingot capacity to promote upstream integration.

From the effective date, ALMM List-I for modules will include only modules made with ALMM-listed cells and wafers, with separate lists for grandfathered projects. Existing Domestic Content Requirement provisions under MNRE schemes remain applicable.

Expected Benefits

Wafers serve as a crucial intermediate stage between polysilicon and solar cells, and India's domestic wafer production is currently limited, creating reliance on imports.

ALMM List-III is expected to encourage investment in ingot and wafer manufacturing facilities, strengthen supply chain resilience while reducing import dependence, ensure traceability and quality from wafer to module, and generate skilled employment in upstream solar manufacturing.

About ALMM

India's ALMM Order, 2019 ensures that solar equipment deployed in Indian projects meets domestic quality and manufacturing standards. It applies to projects awarded via competitive bidding under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003, as well as net-metering and open-access solar projects.

(KNN Bureau)

