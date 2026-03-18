KCR Drew Over Rs 1.06 Crore Without Attending Assembly, Says Telangana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that Leader of Opposition K. Chandrasekhar Rao drew over Rs 1.06 crore in salaries and allowances without attending the Assembly.

Speaking in the Assembly on Wednesday night, the Chief Minister revealed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) received Rs 1,06,56,674 in salary and allowances from December 1, 2023, till today (March 18), but he was repeatedly absent from the Assembly sessions while continuing as the Leader of Opposition.

He suggested to Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to take action against the MLAs not attending the Assembly, despite drawing salaries and allowances.

The Chief Minister raised the issue of KCR's absence while replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor for his address.

Citing the Supreme Court observation, defining public representatives as public servants, the Chief Minister asked whether public servants can continue to draw salaries and allowances without attending their duties.

He suggested that a decision should be taken on this after a debate. The CM said he was not speaking about any one member.

Revanth Reddy said that at least the Leader of Opposition should come to the Assembly and participate in the discussions so that the state can benefit from this. He said he was inviting the former Chief Minister to the House through the Speaker.

The Chief Minister also criticised KCR for not coming to the House to welcome and greet the new Governor.

Revanth Reddy said that when Shiv Pratap Shukla took over as the Governor, he had hoped that the Leader of the Opposition would turn up to meet him and convey his best wishes.

Revanth Reddy said he was also hoping that KCR would give his suggestions while participating in the debate on the governor's address.

The Chief Minister said it was unfortunate that KCR did not honour the rich traditions of the House and the Telangana society to show respect to the elders.

He said the government also expected the Leader of Opposition to attend the unveiling of the 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) statue in the Assembly precincts by the Governor.

He alleged that BRS leaders were arrogant when they were in power, and even after people taught them a lesson, they have not changed. He remarked that some people still consider themselves as kings.

“We are still witnessing autocratic tendencies in some leaders, even though the autocratic rulers and kingdoms have vanished. The BRS leaders are still pursuing dictatorship and making a mockery of democracy,” he said.

Revanth Reddy cited the statements of BRS leaders that people committed mistakes by giving power to Congress. The BRS leaders displayed the very same arrogant attitude when they were in power, he said.

CM Revanth Reddy announced that the government is ready to constitute a fact-finding committee to study the encroachments and demolitions during the BRS rule and during the current regime.