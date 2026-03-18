Bank Of Åland Plc: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act (Fennogens Investments S.A.)

Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Fennogens Investments S.A.)

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the amount of shares held directly by Fennogens Investments S.A.in the Bank of Åland Plc as of March 17, 2026 has decreased below the five (5) per cent threshold. After the transaction, Fennogens Investments S.A. holds no shares in Bank of Åland Plc.

Fennogens Investments S.A.'s ownership following the transaction.