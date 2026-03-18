Bank Of Åland Plc: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act (Fennogens Investments S.A.)

Bank Of Åland Plc: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act (Fennogens Investments S.A.)
| % of shares and voting rights
(total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)
| Total of both in %
(A + B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
| 15 410 664 shares
138 457 286 voting rights
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
| 3.58% shares
7.50% voting rights
|0.00
| 3.58% shares
7.50% voting rights
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
| Direct
(SMA 9:5)
| Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and
9:7)
|Series A shares (FI0009000103)
| 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights
| 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights
| 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
| 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
| Series B shares
(FI0009001127)
| 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights
| 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights
| 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
| 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
|SUBTOTAL A
| 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights
| 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505
CEFO
Gregorio Rodriguez (primary contact)
Co-CEO
+352 661 32 32 35
...
Johanna Wallenius (secondary contact)
Senior Investment Manager
+352 661 705 645
...
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