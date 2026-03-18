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Bank Of Åland Plc: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Finnish Securities Markets Act (Fennogens Investments S.A.)


2026-03-18 12:01:38
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bank of Åland Plc
Stock Exchange Release
March 18, 2026, 17.50 EET

Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (Fennogens Investments S.A.)

The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the amount of shares held directly by Fennogens Investments S.A.in the Bank of Åland Plc as of March 17, 2026 has decreased below the five (5) per cent threshold. After the transaction, Fennogens Investments S.A. holds no shares in Bank of Åland Plc.

Fennogens Investments S.A.'s ownership following the transaction.

% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %
(A + B)		 Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00 0.00 0.00 15 410 664 shares
138 457 286 voting rights
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.58% shares
7.50% voting rights		 0.00 3.58% shares
7.50% voting rights
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and
9:7)
Series A shares (FI0009000103) 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights		 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights		 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights		 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
Series B shares
(FI0009001127)		 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights		 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights		 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights		 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A 0.00 shares
0.00 voting rights		 0.00% shares
0.00% voting rights

For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505

CEFO
Gregorio Rodriguez (primary contact)
Co-CEO
+352 661 32 32 35
...

Johanna Wallenius (secondary contact)
Senior Investment Manager
+352 661 705 645
...


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