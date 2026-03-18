Northeast India's Education Reforms Take Centre Stage At UNHRC Event

On the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), at the Broken Chair Monument, voices from India's Northeast took centre stage. Representatives of the Akshar Foundation highlighted education reforms and grassroots development through a photo exhibition themed "Nai Talim 2.0: Crafting an Equitable AI Future."

NEP 2020 and AI: Transforming Education

Mihir Bharali, a software architect from Assam associated with the Akshar Foundation, emphasised how India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is transforming the country's learning landscape. He noted that the policy aims to align India's education system with global standards while leveraging artificial intelligence to make quality education accessible to all. Bharali highlighted that AI-driven tools are enabling students to access educational content in their native languages, helping bridge long-standing gaps in inclusivity. He also pointed to a major shift from rote learning to a more practical, skill-based approach. "The new policy encourages experiential learning, which will benefit students in their long-term professional journeys," he said.

Showcasing a Vibrant Northeast

Highlighting the Northeast, Bharali sought to counter stereotypes about the region, describing it as peaceful and culturally vibrant. He encouraged global audiences to explore its tourism potential, citing destinations such as Kaziranga and Kamakhya.

Grassroots Implementation and Cultural Harmony

Parmita Sarma, co-founder of the Akshar Foundation, said the exhibition aimed to present the "lived experiences" of communities in Northeast India to an international audience. She stressed that the region, home to over 200 tribes, offers a unique model of cultural harmony and coexistence.

Sarma highlighted that the foundation works closely with government schools to implement NEP 2020 at the grassroots level. "The policy is inclusive and goes beyond academics, focusing on hands-on skills that are essential in an AI-driven future," she said, adding that early exposure to vocational skills can help children build sustainable livelihoods.

The exhibition also showcased developmental strides in the Northeast, including digital literacy initiatives, vocational education, and community-led models aimed at reducing school dropouts. (ANI)

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