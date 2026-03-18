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Andean Precious Metals Corp.

Andean Precious Metals Corp.


2026-03-18 10:06:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Andean Precious Metals Corp.: Will be added to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), a leading exchange-traded fund providing exposure to small- and mid-cap companies primarily focused on gold and silver mining, effective at the close of trading on March 20, in connection with the ETF's quarterly rebalance. Andean Precious Metals Corp. shares T are trading down $0.45 at $7.07.

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