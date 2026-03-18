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CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend


2026-03-18 09:16:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable April 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.05 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.97 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.02 per unit.

The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details

Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000
Preferred Share (LFE.B) $0.05833
Record Date: March 31, 2026
Payable Date: April 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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