Parsons Corporation Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Parsons' stock price fell $8.42, or 11.5%, to close at $65.08 per share on February 19, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This decline followed the February 19, 2025, release of the Company's fourth quarter 2024 financial results, which failed to meet previous guidance for both EBITDA and revenue. Management clarified that the quarter's adjusted EBITDA growth suffered a negative impact due to“$29 million of adjustments on two programs.” These results highlighted a shortfall in the Company's performance relative to its earlier financial projections for the period.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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