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NATO Patriot System Reinforced in Southern Türkiye
(MENAFN) The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that an additional Patriot missile system, dispatched by NATO Allied Air Command from Ramstein, Germany, has been deployed in the southern province of Adana, joining the already stationed Spanish Patriot system.
Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk, speaking at a press briefing at the 10th Main Jet Base Command in Incirlik, Adana, said the new deployment “is in addition to the measures taken at the national level to ensure the security of our airspace and citizens.”
He recalled that on March 13, a ballistic projectile launched from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets in the Eastern Mediterranean.
“We are maintaining contact with the relevant country to fully clarify all aspects of the incident, taking all necessary measures with determination against any threats to our national security, and closely and carefully monitoring developments in our region,” Akturk added.
Reports indicate that tensions across the Middle East have intensified since joint US-Israeli operations against Iran began on February 28, resulting in roughly 1,300 casualties, including prominent figures. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing damage to infrastructure, human casualties, and disruptions to global markets and air travel.
Commenting on Israel’s actions in the region, Akturk stated that Israel “continues to violate the ceasefire reached in Gaza and to maintain pressure on the West Bank, including preventing Muslims from exercising their right to worship during the holy month of Ramadan.”
Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk, speaking at a press briefing at the 10th Main Jet Base Command in Incirlik, Adana, said the new deployment “is in addition to the measures taken at the national level to ensure the security of our airspace and citizens.”
He recalled that on March 13, a ballistic projectile launched from Iran that entered Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets in the Eastern Mediterranean.
“We are maintaining contact with the relevant country to fully clarify all aspects of the incident, taking all necessary measures with determination against any threats to our national security, and closely and carefully monitoring developments in our region,” Akturk added.
Reports indicate that tensions across the Middle East have intensified since joint US-Israeli operations against Iran began on February 28, resulting in roughly 1,300 casualties, including prominent figures. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing damage to infrastructure, human casualties, and disruptions to global markets and air travel.
Commenting on Israel’s actions in the region, Akturk stated that Israel “continues to violate the ceasefire reached in Gaza and to maintain pressure on the West Bank, including preventing Muslims from exercising their right to worship during the holy month of Ramadan.”
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