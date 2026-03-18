(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Gold Hunter Resources Restructures Magna Terra Option Agreement and Outlines Inaugural Drill Program at Great Northern Project, Newfoundland March 18, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Gold Hunter Resources Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restructuring of its purchase option agreement with Magna Terra Minerals and to outline its inaugural drill program at the district-scale Great Northern Gold Project located in the White Bay area of Newfoundland, Canada. RESTRUCTURING OF GREAT NORTHERN PURCHASE OPTION AGREEMENT WITH MAGNA TERRA MINERALS The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Second Amendment Agreement (the "Second Amendment") with Magna Terra Minerals Inc. ("Magna Terra") to restructure the remaining payment obligations under the Great Northern Project option agreement (as amended, the "Amended Agreement"). The original option agreement, dated May 28, 2024 (as amended June 10, 2024), granted the Company an exclusive option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in certain mineral claims held by Magna Terra, with total consideration of $9,500,000 payable in cash and shares over a two-year option period. The second and final anniversary payment of $4,925,000 (comprised of $675,000 in cash and $4,250,000 in shares) was due in June 2026. Under the Second Amendment, the Option Expiry Date has been extended from two (2) years to four (4) years from the original Closing Date, extending the final payment deadline from June 2026 to June 2028. The Cash Payments and Share Issuances under the Amended Agreement have been restructured as follows:

Payment Date Cash Payment Share Issuance Value On the Closing Date (completed) $375,000 $1,000,000 One (1) year after Closing Date (completed) $450,000 $2,750,000 On or about March 19, 2026 $1,250,000 $1,250,000 Three (3) years after Closing Date $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Four (4) years after Closing Date $500,000 $500,000 TOTAL $3,575,000 $6,500,000

Gold Hunter may, at its sole election, pay any of the Share Issuance payments in cash or a combination of cash and Shares. The first two payments set out above have been completed. The revised payment schedule provides the Company with greater financial flexibility as it advances into its inaugural drill program.

In addition to the financial restructuring, Magna Terra Minerals will continue to provide meaningful project management support as the Company advances toward and into its inaugural drill program. This support, led by David Copeland, M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Geologist of Magna Terra, and Tanya Tettelaar, P.Geo., former Exploration Manager at the Valentine Gold Mine, is expected to encompass target generation and data interpretation, drill hole prioritization and selection, program budgeting and staffing advice, permitting, JEA grant applications, drill contractor RFP and contract selection, and assessment report preparation and submission. Both Mr. Copeland and Ms. Tettelaar have been serving as Consulting Technical Advisors to Gold Hunter and possess deep, firsthand knowledge of the geology and historical dataset of the Great Northern Project. Magna Terra Minerals will also continue to retain a seat on the Company's board as represented by its CEO, Lew Lawrick.

"I would like to thank Lew Lawrick and the Board of Directors of Magna Terra for agreeing to amend the option agreement and for their continued support," said Sean Kingsley, President and CEO. "The flexibility shown by Magna Terra in restructuring these terms speaks to the shared conviction both parties have in what we are building at Great Northern. Beyond the financial arrangement, having Dave Copeland and Tanya Tettelaar actively supporting our project management and technical execution as we advance into drilling is advantageous. These are two of the most knowledgeable people in Newfoundland on this specific ground, and their continued involvement strengthens our program considerably."

INAUGURAL DRILL PROGRAM - GREAT NORTHERN PROJECT

With $6,749,894 raised in its recently completed non-brokered private placement, Gold Hunter is fully funded to execute its inaugural drill program of up to 10,000 metres at the Great Northern Project. The drill program is structured around three strategic pillars.

Strategy District-scale regional exploration, Thor Deposit & Viking Block expansion, Rattling Brook area drilling Funding $6,749,894 raised – contractor selection underway Scale 26,237 hectares, 35+ km Doucers Valley Fault, 50+ km gold-bearing fault splays, 18+ mineralized zones Infrastructure Road access, on-site hydro power, and a port facility

Pillar 1 – Regional Exploration Along the Doucers Valley Fault Splays

The first pillar of the program targets the numerous gold-bearing structural splays extending off the Doucers Valley Fault – a system that contains prospective and fertile settings for orogenic gold mineralization (93 provincially registered mineral occurrences, Thor Deposit MRE, Rattling Brook Historical Estimate, Browning Mine Past Producer). These splays, which extend up to 10 kilometres from the main fault corridor, collectively span over 50 kilometres of identified strike potential within the Great Northern Project land package, and the vast majority have seen little, and often no, systematic drilling. AI-assisted analysis by Windfall Geotek has aided in the prioritization of targets across the project database, weighing geophysical and geochemical anomalies coinciding with known gold occurrences across both the Jackson's Arm and Viking blocks.

Pillar 2 – Resource Expansion at the Thor Deposit and Viking Block

The Thor Deposit is comprised of a mineral resource estimate, containing 879,000 tonnes Indicated at 1.79 g/t Au (51,000 oz Au) and 67,000 tonnes Inferred at 1.97 g/t Au (4,200 oz Au), as detailed in the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for Thor Deposit, Viking Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland (Effective July 12, 2024; Report Date: July 12, 2024). The Thor remains open along strike to the northeast and southwest and at depth beyond 200 metres. Previous drilling has returned high-grade intercepts throughout the mineralization, including:

09-VK-23: 27m at 7.92 g/t Au (including 4.8m at 41.7 g/t Au and 0.5m at 135.9 g/t Au) from 11.00m 09-VK-14: 58.70m at 2.8 g/t Au from 15.80m 10-VK-51: 73.50m at 0.79 g/t Au from 72.50m

Drilling will target strike and possibly depth extensions of the Thor Deposit, test the multiple parallel mineralized structures within the Viking Block (including the Quartzite, Asgard, Loki, Kramer, and Odin's Triangle zones), and advance geological understanding of these zones.

Pillar 3 – Advancing Rattling Brook Mineralization

The Company will test the potential within the historical estimate areas, while also stepping out along trend and potentially at depth to attempt to expand the mineralized footprint, as there are untested trends within these three areas of mineralization. This targeted work is designed to verify the underlying historical data. The Rattling Brook Historical Estimate is sourced from the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada (effective date: January 23, 2019) prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (2014 CIM Definition Standards). The estimate reports 5,460,000 tonnes at 1.45 g/t Au for approximately 255,000 oz Au (the "Rattling Brook Historical Estimate"), categorized as Inferred under the methodology used at the time.

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Rattling Brook Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating the Rattling Brook Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Rattling Brook Historical Estimate should not be relied upon.

The estimate was published effective January 23, 2019; is considered relevant as it represents the culmination of previous work conducted on the property; was prepared using Ordinary Kriging from 1.5m assay composites at a 1.0 g/t Au cut-off with an average bulk density of 2.70 g/cm3 to a maximum depth of 200m; and used the "Inferred" category per 2014 CIM Definition Standards. The Company is not aware of any more recent NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate for this deposit. Additional drilling, data verification, and updated geological modelling will be required to upgrade or verify this estimate as a current mineral resource.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., Consulting Technical Lead for Gold Hunter Resources Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Kutluoglu is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and Geological Society of London. Mr. Kutluoglu has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the technical information. Verification procedures included review of historical drill data, assay results, and geological interpretations. The historical estimate for the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit has not been independently verified by Mr. Kutluoglu as a current mineral resource, which is the basis for the cautionary statements in this news release.

ABOUT GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure in Newfoundland. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, over 50 kilometres of potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization have been identified. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Email: ...

Phone: +1 604-440-8474

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Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the Great Northern Project, the advancement and execution of the inaugural drill program, contractor selection and mobilization, the potential for resource growth and new discoveries at the Great Northern Project, the renegotiation and formalization of the amended Magna Terra option agreement, the role and contributions of Mr. Kutluoglu as Vice President of Exploration, and the Company's broader exploration strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, the ability to retain qualified personnel and contractors, timely completion of drilling programs, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Historical Estimate Disclosure – Rattling Brook Gold Deposit

The Rattling Brook Historical Estimate is sourced from the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit, Great Northern Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland, Canada (effective date: January 23, 2019) prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (2014 CIM Definition Standards). The estimate is categorized as Inferred under the methodology used at the time. In accordance with Section 2.4 of NI 43-101, the Company discloses the following:

(a) Source and date: the estimate was published in the above-referenced technical report effective January 23, 2019.

(b) Relevance and reliability: the Company considers the Rattling Brook Historical Estimate to be relevant as it represents the culmination of previous work conducted on the property and was prepared to the quality and rigour of NI 43-101 standards to define an inferred resource at that time. The estimate is based on 493 drill holes totalling 66,417.8 metres, 36,739 soil samples, 7,758 rock samples, and extensive outcrop mapping across the district. However, the Company notes that additional work is required to verify and confirm the estimate under current CIM Definition Standards.

(c) Key assumptions, parameters and methods: The estimate was prepared using Ordinary Kriging grade interpolation applied to 1.5m down-hole assay composites. A cut-off grade of 1.0 g/t Au was applied, based on reasonable prospects for economic extraction by conventional open-pit mining methods. An average bulk density of 2.70 g/cm3 was applied uniformly across all rock units. Gold grades were capped prior to compositing based on statistical analysis of the assay population. Mineral resources were constrained to a maximum vertical depth of 200 metres below surface. The economic assumptions underpinning the cut-off grade included a gold price of CAD $1,550 per ounce. Resources were classified as Inferred based on drill hole spacing and geological continuity, consistent with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. Mineral resource tonnages were rounded to the nearest 10,000 tonnes and contained gold ounces to the nearest 1,000 ounces. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(d) Categories: the estimate uses the "Inferred" category consistent with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards; no categories other than those set out in Sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI 43-101 were used.

(e) More recent estimates or data: the Company is not aware of any more recent NI 43-101-compliant resource estimate for the Rattling Brook Gold Deposit. The Company has since completed a first-ever district-scale VTEM geophysical survey (October 2025) and AI-assisted targeting analysis across the project database, which the Company considers to be the most current material data available for the property.

(f) Work required: additional drilling, data verification, and updated geological modelling will be required to upgrade or verify the Rattling Brook Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Rattling Brook Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating the Rattling Brook Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Rattling Brook Historical Estimate should not be relied upon.

Thor Deposit – NI 43-101 Resource Estimate Disclosure

The current mineral resource estimate for the Thor Deposit is sourced from the NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for Thor Deposit, Viking Project, White Bay Area, Newfoundland (Effective Date: October 24, 2023; Report Date: July 12, 2024), prepared by Matthew Harrington, P.Geo. of Mercator Geological Services Limited. Mineral resource estimates are classified in accordance with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards. Open pit cut-off grade: 0.46 g/t Au; Underground cut-off grade: 2.14 g/t Au. Mineral resources were reported within an optimized pit shell using a gold price of USD $1,800 per ounce and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. Mineral resources were interpolated using Ordinary Kriging from 1.5m assay composites. Mineral resource tonnages have been rounded to the nearest 1,000 and ounces to the nearest 100. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred mineral resources in this estimate are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred mineral resources as Indicated or Measured mineral resources, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in upgrading them to those categories.







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Source: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.