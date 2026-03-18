Moldova Says Russian Drone Violated Its Airspace During Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to NewsMaker, Ukrinform reports.

Moldova's Border Police said that in the early hours of Wednesday, March 18, a drone was detected in the country's airspace. Border guards first spotted the UAV at around 01:46 near the Palanca checkpoint.

According to the agency, the drone crossed Moldovan airspace and headed toward the Ukrainian city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

Between 02:14 and 02:25, the drone was again observed over the Palanca area before leaving Moldova's airspace.

Drone found in southern Moldova

Border Police later said the drone was destroyed above a harbor, outside Moldova.

"The situation was constantly monitored, no incidents were recorded on the ground, and the safety of citizens was not affected," the statement said.

At the same time, Moldova's Defense Ministry said its Air Operations Service did not confirm detecting the drone, noting that the object "was not visible on radar."

As previously reported, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on the Odesa region overnight on March 18, damaging critical infrastructure facilities and equipment.

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