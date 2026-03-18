Education Ministry, GJU Partner To Promote School Students' Social, Mental Resilience

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) – Minister of Education Dr. Azmi Mahafzeh and President of the German Jordanian University (GJU) Dr. Ala'aldeen Al-Halhouli signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at implementing a mental health and social work program.This step reflects the "growing" interest in enhancing psychological and social support within the educational environment and promoting concepts of psychological well-being among students.According to a ministry statement issued Wednesday, the two sides will work under the memo to develop and implement training and awareness programs for educational staff and students.The statement added that this effort would contribute to building a "competent, safe and supportive" school environment to address various psychological and social challenges and enhance students' resilience skills.Under the memo, the two sides will also cooperate in preparing ad hoc scientific and applied content, organizing workshops and training courses, and exchanging expertise, which would ensure the application of best practices in the fields of mental health and social work within schools.Both sides said the partnership is crucial in supporting national efforts aimed at improving education quality by addressing the students' psychological and social aspects, given its direct impact on improving academic achievement and promoting comprehensive development.The memo reflects the university's commitment to its social role and its dedication to providing its academic and research expertise to serve community issues in cooperation with national institutions, which would contribute to a sustainable impact on individuals and society.