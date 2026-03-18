Verano Strengthens Retail Footprint In The Sunshine State With Opening Of MÜV Lehigh Acres, The Company's 84Th Florida Dispensary And 161St Location Nationwide



MÜV Lehigh Acres is located at 902 Lee Boulevard, a bustling thoroughfare with an average daily traffic count of 15,800 vehicles1

New MÜV Lehigh Acres dispensary joins five existing MÜV locations in Florida's Lee County, a growing region with over 860,0002 residents Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 161 dispensaries and 14 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity



CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO) (“Verano” or the“Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of MÜV Lehigh Acres on Friday, March 20th, elevating the Company's Florida retail footprint to 84 MÜV locations and 161 dispensaries nationwide. Situated at 902 Lee Boulevard, MÜV Lehigh Acres grand opening will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, with extended hours beginning Monday, March 23rd. Beginning on Monday, March 23rd, MÜV Lehigh Acres new permanent hours will be from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Situated in Lee County east of Fort Myers, MÜV Lehigh Acres complements five existing MÜV dispensaries in the area, including locations in Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers-Cypress and Fort Myers-Colonial.

“We're excited to drive further momentum for our Florida business and broaden access for area patients with the opening of MÜV Lehigh Acres, our sixth MÜV location in Lee County,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer.“Our MÜV Lehigh Acres team looks forward to offering our expanding portfolio of award-winning products that support the health and wellness of the local medical cannabis community.”

In recent months, Verano has added an array of new products and formats to its growing Florida portfolio, including Savvy 10-pack barrel-style pre-rolls that offer convenience and affordability, and the Company's award-winning line of Avexia topicals featuring pain relief balms, lotions and bath soaks designed to alleviate localized pain in a variety of fast-acting formats that are carefully crafted with a special blend of high-quality cannabinoids and essential oils. Verano also recently launched an exclusive partnership with Flower by Edie Parker to bring Petal Puffer all-in-one vapes and 1-gram vape cartridges to the Company's 84 MÜV dispensaries statewide.

MÜV dispensaries feature online menus for effortless browsing of their extensive, award-winning product selection, including the Company's signature Verano Reserve, MÜV and Sweet Supply flower, Encore edibles, On the Rocks concentrates and extracts, (the) Essence and Savvy flower, pre-rolls and extracts, spanning an extensive array of options for patients. In Florida, the Company also offers one-on-one virtual and in-store consultations, at no cost to patients, and provides patient-centric concierge services via phone, email, web chat and text to address patient inquiries.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can visit muvfl or the MÜV mobile application - available in the Apple App store - for additional information and to place orders for express in-store pickup.

Product images, logos and b-roll footage are available on the Company Newsroom.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNO), one of the U.S. cannabis industry's leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen LeafTM and MÜVTM dispensary banners, and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including SavvyTM, (the) EssenceTM, Swift LiftsTM, HYPHENTM, EncoreTM, BITSTM, AvexiaTM, MÜVTM, CTPharmaTM, and VeranoTM. Verano's active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at.

Media Contact:

Verano

Grace Bondy

Director, Communications

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Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans, strategies, or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“future”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“projects,”“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“will continue”,“will occur” or“will be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

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1 Florida Traffic Online

2 U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: Lee County, Florida