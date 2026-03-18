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US Markets Climb Amid Tensions in Iran
(MENAFN) US equity markets ended Tuesday on a higher note, building on gains from the previous session as investors continued to monitor developments linked to the Iran war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.1%, adding 46.85 points to finish at 46,993.26. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.47%, or 105.35 points, reaching 22,479.53, and the S&P 500 rose 0.25%, gaining 16.71 points to settle at 6,716.09.
The Volatility Index (VIX), commonly dubbed the market’s “fear index,” fell 4.85% to 22.37, reflecting a slight easing of investor anxiety.
Market sentiment remained closely linked to fluctuating oil prices and the broader implications of the conflict. Brent crude, the global standard for oil, surged over 2%, climbing back above $100 per barrel.
Despite higher energy costs, the S&P 500’s consumer discretionary segment outperformed, increasing by 1%, fueled by advances in Expedia Group and Booking Holdings. Airline shares, including Delta, American Airlines, and JetBlue, also gained after issuing optimistic revenue forecasts. Delta’s stock jumped 6.5%, while American Airlines climbed 3.5%.
Energy shares led the sectoral rally, rising more than 1% and pushing the sector’s month-to-date gains close to 5%.
Oil prices resumed their ascent after President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that efforts to form a coalition for safeguarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz were ongoing. On Tuesday, however, Trump noted in a post on Truth Social that the United States did not require NATO or other countries to execute the escort operation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.1%, adding 46.85 points to finish at 46,993.26. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.47%, or 105.35 points, reaching 22,479.53, and the S&P 500 rose 0.25%, gaining 16.71 points to settle at 6,716.09.
The Volatility Index (VIX), commonly dubbed the market’s “fear index,” fell 4.85% to 22.37, reflecting a slight easing of investor anxiety.
Market sentiment remained closely linked to fluctuating oil prices and the broader implications of the conflict. Brent crude, the global standard for oil, surged over 2%, climbing back above $100 per barrel.
Despite higher energy costs, the S&P 500’s consumer discretionary segment outperformed, increasing by 1%, fueled by advances in Expedia Group and Booking Holdings. Airline shares, including Delta, American Airlines, and JetBlue, also gained after issuing optimistic revenue forecasts. Delta’s stock jumped 6.5%, while American Airlines climbed 3.5%.
Energy shares led the sectoral rally, rising more than 1% and pushing the sector’s month-to-date gains close to 5%.
Oil prices resumed their ascent after President Donald Trump indicated on Monday that efforts to form a coalition for safeguarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz were ongoing. On Tuesday, however, Trump noted in a post on Truth Social that the United States did not require NATO or other countries to execute the escort operation.
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