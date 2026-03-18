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Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Higher

Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Higher


2026-03-18 06:35:02
(MENAFN) Türkiye's principal stock index commenced trading on Wednesday at 13,260.12 points, marking an increase of 0.32% or 42.52 points compared to the previous session's close.

On Tuesday, the BIST 100 advanced 2.01%, finishing the day at 13,217.60 points, supported by a daily trading turnover of 127.1 billion Turkish liras ($2.87 billion).

By 9.45 am local time (0645GMT), currency quotations were recorded at 44.2165 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 51.2065 versus the euro, and 59.2140 relative to the British pound.

Meanwhile, the cost of an ounce of gold reached "$5,011.10", and Brent crude oil was quoted at $98.40 per barrel.

MENAFN18032026000045017167ID1110877152



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