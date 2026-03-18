Dy CM Sanghavi Chairs High-Level Security Meet After Bomb Threat At Gujarat Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, March 18 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday convened a high-level security meeting in Gandhinagar after an anonymous email threatening to bomb the Gujarat Legislative Assembly complex was received minutes before the scheduled sitting of the Budget Session.

The meeting was attended by Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Dr K.L.N. Rao, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Teja Shetty and other senior officials to review the threat, coordinate security responses and oversee the ongoing investigation.

The bomb threat, received via email shortly before the 9 a.m. sitting, claimed that explosives had been placed inside the Assembly premises.

Security staff immediately evacuated all legislators, Assembly personnel and visitors as a precaution.

Police, including bomb detection and dog squads, conducted a thorough search of the complex.

Dr Rao personally inspected security arrangements and entry points to ensure measures were in place to safeguard the legislative campus and its occupants, officials said.

After a detailed sweep of the building and surrounding areas, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reported finding no suspicious devices.

Proceedings of the Assembly were delayed by about an hour but resumed once the premises were cleared and secured.

An official said investigators are analysing the email, tracing its origin through cybercrime teams, and a case would be registered against the person or persons responsible for sending the threat.

The session, part of the ongoing Budget meeting scheduled to run until March 25, was expected to include Question Hour on ministries including agriculture, farm welfare and animal husbandry before it was delayed by the security alert.

Threatening emails of this nature have also targeted other public institutions in Gujarat in recent weeks, prompting heightened vigilance by security agencies. The officials reiterated that all necessary precautions were being taken and urged people to remain calm while investigations continue.

Earlier in the day, DGP Rao visited the Legislative Assembly premises to personally oversee the high-alert security sweep following a bomb threat received by email.