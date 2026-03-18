Banco Master Plea Deal Threatens All Of Brasília

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Jailed Banco Master founder Daniel Vorcaro explored a plea bargain after the Supreme Court upheld his detention on March 13, then suspended negotiations days later in a strategic shift

- Sources say the banker intended to implicate Lula's Workers' Party and government figures, but investigators warn they will reject any selective or partial cooperation deal

- The scandal has engulfed two Supreme Court justices, Centrão party leaders, former Central Bank officials, and at least 18 public pension funds that invested R$1.8 billion ($320 million) in the bank's securities

The Banco Master scandal is threatening to become Brazil's most politically destructive financial crisis since Lava Jato a decade ago. Jailed founder Daniel Vorcaro has been hovering between a plea bargain that could reach the highest levels of all three branches of government and a strategic retreat designed to buy time.

After the Supreme Court's Second Chamber upheld Vorcaro's preventive detention on March 13, his legal team signaled readiness to negotiate a cooperation agreement - only to suspend those plans days later. The reversal has left Brasília guessing in an election year. The Rio Times, a Latin American financial news outlet, examines why the threat of a "doomsday plea deal" has political operatives across the spectrum losing sleep.

Banco Master: Who Is Exposed

The bank was placed into liquidation by the Central Bank in November 2025, triggering investigations into an estimated R$17 billion ($3 billion) fraud scheme encompassing money laundering, bribery, and a private intimidation network. The political fallout has been remarkable for its breadth.

Supreme Court Justice Dias Toffoli, who initially took the case and imposed secrecy orders, was forced to recuse himself in February. Police revealed that a fund linked to Vorcaro's brother-in-law had purchased part of a resort co-owned by Toffoli's siblings for R$6.6 million ($1.2 million).

Justice Alexandre de Moraes faces scrutiny over a R$130 million ($23 million) three-year consulting contract between Master and his wife's law firm. Centrão leaders Senator Ciro Nogueira of the Progressistas and União Brasil president Antônio Rueda - described in leaked messages as Vorcaro's closest political allies - are equally implicated.

The case now extends to the executive branch. Sources told O Estado de S. Paulo that Vorcaro's anticipated plea would target connections between Lula's PT and businessman Augusto Lima, his former partner, dating to Lima's dealings in Bahia when current Chief of Staff Rui Costa was governor.

Those transactions reportedly go beyond the previously known sale of the Bahian food company Ebal and the CredCesta payroll lending scheme. Costa dismissed concerns, telling reporters his "worry is zero."

But PT leaders have received warnings that Vorcaro also holds information about business dealings in Minas Gerais - Brazil's second-largest electoral college, where Lula has struggled to build a political alliance. Two former senior Central Bank officials have also been suspended for compromising contacts with the banker.

The Banco Master Plea That Paused

Vorcaro's defense strategy has lurched through several phases. After his second arrest on March 4, he replaced lawyer Pierpaolo Bottini - a critic of plea deals - with José Luís Oliveira Lima, a criminalist who brokered major cooperation agreements during Lava Jato.

The swap was widely interpreted as preparation for a Banco Master plea bargain. Initial contacts with the attorney general's office and federal police were confirmed by multiple outlets in the following days.

But on March 17, reports emerged that Vorcaro had suspended the negotiations. His new strategy aims to engineer a tied vote on his detention in the Supreme Court's Second Chamber, potentially opening a path to house arrest.

Investigators have made clear that any partial cooperation - designed to shield some political camps while exposing others - will be rejected. The deal must be comprehensive, verified against existing evidence, and approved by Justice André Mendonça, who ordered Vorcaro's second arrest after uncovering evidence of threats, surveillance, and improper contacts with Central Bank supervisors.