Telangana Man Sets Ablaze Wife, Father-In-Law Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 18 (IANS) A man and his daughter were burnt to death under suspicious circumstances in Telangana's Hanamkonda district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Kadipikonda of Kazipet mandal early Wednesday morning. The deceased were identified as Rajasekhar (54) and his daughter Rajashri (24).

Rajasekhar's son-in-law, Praveen, is suspected of having set them ablaze over a family feud.

Family members alleged that Praveen killed his wife and father-in-law. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Rajasekhar's house.

Police rushed to the scene and gathered clues. Bodies were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

A police officer said they had detained Praveen and were questioning him.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Karimnagar district, the wife of a police officer allegedly died by suicide.

Divya, the wife of Sub-Inspector of Police Chandrasekhar, died by suicide after consuming oleander seeds.

According to police, Divya consumed oleander seeds on Tuesday night. Family members rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad, where she succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Chandrasekhar is serving as the sub-inspector at Two Town Police Station in Karimnagar.

The reasons for the alleged suicide are not known. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Police were recording the statements of the SI and his relatives as part of the investigation. The investigators were trying to find out if domestic problems drove Diya to suicide.

In another case, police in Jagtial district launched a hunt for a man who allegedly murdered his wife.

Vaishnavi (19), a YouTuber who had a love marriage with one Haribabu (26) eight months ago, was found murdered on Tuesday at their house in Madhapur village.

According to police, Haribabu stabbed his wife to death and fled the scene. Police have formed special teams to track down the accused, a resident of Korutla town.