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Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran’s Military Capabilities
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday that American forces had inflicted significant damage on Iran’s military, asserting that they had “knocked out their navy, their air force, their anti-aircraft equipment, their radar, and their leaders,” according to reports.
Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the White House during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Trump described the ongoing US-Israeli operations against Iran as a “little excursion” and said the campaign was “way ahead of schedule.”
Martin, meanwhile, stressed the importance of international cooperation and diplomatic solutions.
“Like other small countries, we see international rules in order, including the United Nations, as essential to our peace and security and to that of the world,” he said.
“Our own recent history has convinced us that dialogue, negotiation and de-escalation are the ways to make progress,” Martin added, calling for efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East and a “just and sustainable peace” in Ukraine.
He also noted that he was “profoundly honored” to mark St. Patrick’s Day at the White House once again, as stated by reports.
Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin at the White House during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Trump described the ongoing US-Israeli operations against Iran as a “little excursion” and said the campaign was “way ahead of schedule.”
Martin, meanwhile, stressed the importance of international cooperation and diplomatic solutions.
“Like other small countries, we see international rules in order, including the United Nations, as essential to our peace and security and to that of the world,” he said.
“Our own recent history has convinced us that dialogue, negotiation and de-escalation are the ways to make progress,” Martin added, calling for efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East and a “just and sustainable peace” in Ukraine.
He also noted that he was “profoundly honored” to mark St. Patrick’s Day at the White House once again, as stated by reports.
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