Study In The UK: Nottingham Trent University Offers ₹16 Lakh Scholarship For Indian Students

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Want to study in the UK? The famous Nottingham Trent University is offering scholarships worth over Rs 16 lakh for Indian students. Here's everything you need to know about eligibility and deadlines.

Here's some great news for Indian students wanting to study in the UK. The well-known Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has just announced a massive scholarship programme for its 2026 UG and PG courses. Academically bright students can get scholarships worth up to £15,350, which is more than Rs 16 lakh!

To get this scholarship, Indian students first need an offer letter for a course at NTU. You must also apply as an international student. This offer is only for new students starting their course in January or September 2026. It doesn't apply to students who are already enrolled at the university.

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For undergraduate (UG) courses, you can get a 50% or 25% fee waiver in your first year. After that, you'll get a £3,000 discount every year. This means a student can save up to £15,350 in total!

For postgraduate (PG) students, the scholarship amount ranges from £2,000 to £12,500, depending on your chosen course.

The university will review applications in three rounds. They recommend applying early to make the visa process smoother for you. Here are the deadlines: First round is March 25, 2026, second round is April 22, 2026, and the final round closes on June 24, 2026.

The university selects students based on their academic record, leadership skills, and how they can contribute to the NTU community. The scholarship amount is directly subtracted from your tuition fees. This is a fantastic chance for Indian students to get a world-class education, so don't miss out!

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