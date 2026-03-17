Projecting The Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Size To Expand At A 7.26% CAGR Through 2034, Delveinsight Analysis

As per DelveInsight's assessment, The diabetes care devices market is largely driven by the increasing global burden of diabetes, supported by rising obesity levels, sedentary habits, and an aging population. Additionally, greater awareness regarding early detection and the need for continuous glucose monitoring is accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, including continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), insulin pumps, and smart insulin pens.

DelveInsight's “Diabetes Care Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Diabetes Care Devices companies actively working in the market.

Explore the future of healthcare innovation with our comprehensive Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast. Stay ahead in the industry!

Diabetes Care Devices Overview

Diabetes Care Devices are medical tools designed to help individuals with diabetes monitor and manage their blood glucose levels effectively. These devices play a crucial role in improving disease control, preventing complications, and supporting daily diabetes management.

Common types of diabetes care devices include blood glucose monitoring systems (BGMS), continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices, insulin pumps, insulin pens, and smart insulin delivery systems. Blood glucose meters allow patients to measure glucose levels using a small blood sample, while CGM devices provide real-time glucose readings throughout the day. Insulin pumps and smart pens help deliver accurate insulin doses, improving glycemic control and patient convenience.

Diabetes Care Devices Market Insights

The diabetes care devices market is mainly driven by the growing global prevalence of diabetes, largely attributed to rising obesity levels, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, and an expanding aging population. As the number of diabetes cases continues to rise, the demand for effective solutions to monitor and manage blood glucose levels is increasing, thereby boosting the adoption of advanced diabetes management devices. Moreover, increasing awareness about early diagnosis, routine monitoring, and maintaining proper glycemic control is encouraging both patients and healthcare professionals to utilize technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, insulin pumps, and smart insulin pens.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global diabetes care devices market size is projected to grow from USD 40,781.76 million in 2025 toUSD 76,404.07 million by 2034, indicating robust and sustained expansion. During the 2026–2034 forecast period, the market is anticipated to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.26%.

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Recent Developments in the Diabetes Care Devices Market Report



In August 2025, Signos launched the Signos Glucose Monitoring System, the first FDA-cleared, over-the-counter glucose monitoring system designed for weight management. The system integrates the Stelo by Dexcom glucose biosensor with an AI-powered platform, providing personalized, real-time insights into how food, activity, stress, and sleep impact metabolic health.

In July 2025, Medtronic plc. announced that it had received CE Mark in Europe to expand indications of the MiniMed 780G system for individuals aged 2 years and older, during pregnancy, and for those with type 2 insulin-requiring diabetes.

In May 2025, GO-Pen ApS received FDA 510(k) clearance for the GO-PEN®, a user-filled insulin pen compatible with standard insulin vials, providing an affordable alternative to traditional disposable pens.

In April 2025, Dexcom received FDA clearance for the G7 15-Day sensor, which boasts extended wear time and enhanced accuracy for diabetes management.

In September 2024, the Eversense 365 received FDA clearance as an integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for individuals with diabetes. Unlike short-term CGMs that typically last 10 to 14 days, the Eversense 365 features a single sensor that can be used for an entire year, offering minimal disruption to daily life.

In August 2024, Medtronic plc., a global leader in healthcare technology, announced that the U.S. FDA had approved its Simplera continuous glucose monitor (CGM), the company's first disposable, all-in-one CGM. The device was half the size of previous Medtronic CGMs, with a discreet design that simplified insertion and wear, eliminating the need for overtape. In May 2024, Smart Meter launched iGlucose Plus for diabetes management, a cellular-enabled glucose meter that eliminated the need for syncing, pairing, or relying on smartphones and Wi-Fi.

Key Players in the Diabetes Care Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Diabetes Care Devices market include- Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, Sanofi, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

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Market Analysis on the Diabetes Care Devices Market

According to estimates, North America is expected to hold the largest share of around 41% of the global diabetes care devices market in 2025, driven by the high incidence of diabetes, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and the widespread use of advanced technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and insulin pumps. The region also benefits from supportive reimbursement policies, significant healthcare spending, and the strong presence of major industry players, which encourage innovation and faster product adoption. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding early diagnosis and effective disease management continues to boost the demand for diabetes care devices across the region.

The diabetes care devices market features a competitive landscape shaped by the presence of established global companies along with emerging technology innovators, creating a moderately concentrated yet highly dynamic market. Leading players are placing greater emphasis on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding their geographic reach to strengthen their market position. This has led to the frequent introduction of advanced technologies such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, smart insulin delivery devices, and digitally connected diabetes management solutions.

Scope of the Diabetes Care Devices Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2023–2034

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices {Wearable and Non Wearable

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Insulin Delivery Devices: Insulin Syringes, Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, and Others} and Integrated Systems),

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Monitoring Devices: Self-Monitoring and Continuous Monitoring

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Patient Type: Type 1, Type 2, and Gestational Diabetes

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, and others

Diabetes Care Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Key Diabetes Care Devices Companies: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Ypsomed Holding AG, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Biocon Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Insulet Corporation, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, CeQur, EOFLOW CO., LTD, Sanofi, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom Inc., ARKRAY, Inc., Senseonics, WaveForm Technologies, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the Diabetes Care Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Diabetes Care Devices Manufacturer

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