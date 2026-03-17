Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline 2026: MOA, ROA, FDA-Approved Drugs, And Clinical Trial Progress Assessment By Delveinsight Astellas Pharma, Amniotics, Guard Therapeutics, Regenerx Biopharma, Cerenis

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(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Acute Kidney Injury pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ Acute Kidney Injury treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Acute Kidney Injury Market.

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Some of the key takeaways from the Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Acute Kidney Injury treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Acute Kidney Injury companies working in the treatment market are Revelation Biosciences, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, MISSION Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Sentien Biotechnologies, Metro International Biotech, Guard Therapeutics AB, Novartis, Angion Biomedica/Vifor, AM Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Pharming Technologies, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Acute Kidney Injury treatment



Emerging Acute Kidney Injury therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- REVTx-300, RGN-352, MTX652, UNI-494, SBI-101, MIB-626, RMC-035, TIN816, ANG-3777, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), Timbetasin, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Acute Kidney Injury market in the coming years.

In March 2026, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage healthcare company, announced that it has completed patient enrollment for the SAVE Registry, a post-approval study mandated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The study is intended to further evaluate the safety of QUELIMMUNE therapy in treating pediatric patients with Acute Kidney Injury caused by Sepsis or septic conditions requiring Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT). The SAVE Registry has successfully enrolled a total of 50 patients, and the company plans to submit the 28-day safety outcomes from the study to the FDA once the data analysis process is completed.

In October 2025, Mallinckrodt plc, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, announced that it will present two posters featuring data on terlipressin for treating hepatorenal syndrome-acute kidney injury (HRS-AKI) at Kidney Week 2025, hosted by the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) in Houston, TX, from November 5–9, 2025. TERLIVAZ® (terlipressin) is the first and only FDA-approved therapy shown to improve kidney function in adults with HRS-AKI, a severe and rapidly progressing condition that requires hospitalization. HRS affects more than 60,000 people in the U.S. each year around 0.01% of the population-and hospitalizations linked to the disorder continue to rise.

In July 2025, Arch Biopartners has begun enrolling participants for its Phase II clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of cilastatin in preventing acute kidney injury (AKI) triggered by nephrotoxic drugs. The company has produced and provided the cilastatin required for the study. The trial, titled“Prevention Of NephroToxin Induced Acute Kidney Injury with Cilastatin” (PONTIAK), has officially started recruitment at its main clinical sites in Alberta, Canada.

In June 2025, Evotec SE announced its participation in the NURTuRE-AKI consortium, which is focused on developing a dedicated patient cohort for acute kidney injury (AKI). Through this collaboration, Evotec aims to uncover critical biological mechanisms involved in AKI and advance the development of groundbreaking therapies by leveraging deeper molecular insights into the condition.

In May 2025, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation reported that it has reached the midpoint of enrollment in the NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal clinical trial, allowing the independent Data Safety Monitoring Review Board (DSMB) to conduct the planned interim analysis as outlined in the study protocol.

In May 2025, CalciMedica provided an update on its Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) program, confirming that patient enrollment is underway in KOURAGE, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study evaluating Auxora in individuals with Stage 2 or Stage 3 AKI accompanied by acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF). The company plans to enroll approximately 150 patients, with study results anticipated by late 2025.

In January 2025, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on innovative treatments to mitigate the impact of hyperinflammation on vital organs, has announced that Mayo Clinic has received clearance to enroll participants in its NEUTRALIZE-AKI pivotal trial, bringing the total number of active trial sites to 15.

In October 2024, Unicycive Therapeutics reported encouraging outcomes from its Phase I clinical trial of UNI-494, a patented pro-drug of nicorandil currently being developed for acute kidney injury (AKI). The study demonstrated that UNI-494 was safe and well-tolerated across both single and multiple ascending dose groups. Additionally, the drug exhibited rapid absorption and metabolism, with plasma concentrations rising proportionally with higher doses. In January 2024, Renibus Therapeutics released findings from a Phase II Study investigating RBT-1 as a preoperative treatment to decrease complications after cardiothoracic surgery.

Acute Kidney Injury Overview

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), formerly known as acute renal failure, is a sudden and rapid decline in kidney function. This condition is characterized by a sudden and significant decrease in the kidneys' ability to filter and eliminate waste products and excess fluids from the blood. Acute Kidney Injury can occur over a few hours or days, and it is often reversible with appropriate and timely treatment.

Explore the latest Acute Kidney Injury pipeline insights 2026, including emerging therapies, clinical trials, and market opportunities. Stay ahead in Acute Kidney Injury Clinical Trials

Emerging Acute Kidney Injury Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



REVTx-300: Revelation Biosciences

RGN-352: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

MTX652: MISSION Therapeutics

UNI-494: Unicycive Therapeutics

SBI-101: Sentien Biotechnologies

MIB-626 Metro International Biotech

RMC-035: Guard Therapeutics AB

TIN816: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

ANG-3777: Angion Biomedica/Vifor

Ilofotase alfa: AM Pharma

ASP1128: Astellas Pharma

Ruconest (Conestat alfa): Pharming Technologies

RMC-035: Guard Therapeutics

SBI-101: Sentien Biotechnologies Timbetasin: RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

Acute Kidney Injury Route of Administration

Acute Kidney Injury pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Acute Kidney Injury Molecule Type

Acute Kidney Injury Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Acute Kidney Injury Assessment by Product Type

Acute Kidney Injury By Stage and Product Type

Acute Kidney Injury Assessment by Route of Administration

Acute Kidney Injury By Stage and Route of Administration

Acute Kidney Injury Assessment by Molecule Type Acute Kidney Injury by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Acute Kidney Injury Report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Acute Kidney Injury product details are provided in the report. Download the Acute Kidney Injury pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Acute Kidney Injury therapies

Some of the key companies in the Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Acute Kidney Injury are - Atox Bio, AM Pharma Holding, Quark-Pharmaceuticals, LG Chem, Pharming Group, Angion Biomedica, Elysium Health, Sentien Biotechnologies, Pharmazz, Arch Biopartners, Guard Therapeutics, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Cerenis Therapeutics Alloksys, Vifor Pharma, Exponential Biotherapies, Astellas Pharma, Amniotics, Mission Therapeutics, Bessor pharma, Kantum Pharma, Nephraegis Therapeutics, Vasomune, Unicycive, ABIONYX and others.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Analysis:

The Acute Kidney Injury pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Kidney Injury with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Acute Kidney Injury Treatment.

Acute Kidney Injury key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Acute Kidney Injury Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Acute Kidney Injury market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Acute Kidney Injury drugs and therapies

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising incidence of Acute Kidney injuries, the rising geriatric population are some of the important factors that are fueling the Acute Kidney Injury Market.

Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Market Barriers

However, side-effects associated with the treatment, lack of awareness and other factors are creating obstacles in the Acute Kidney Injury Market growth.

Scope of Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Acute Kidney Injury Companies: Revelation Biosciences, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, MISSION Therapeutics, Unicycive Therapeutics, Sentien Biotechnologies, Metro International Biotech, Guard Therapeutics AB, Novartis, Angion Biomedica/Vifor, AM Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Pharming Technologies, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, and others

Key Acute Kidney Injury Therapies: REVTx-300, RGN-352, MTX652, UNI-494, SBI-101, MIB-626, RMC-035, TIN816, ANG-3777, Ilofotase alfa, ASP1128, Ruconest (Conestat alfa), Timbetasin, and others

Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Kidney Injury current marketed and Acute Kidney Injury emerging therapies Acute Kidney Injury Market Dynamics: Acute Kidney Injury market drivers and Acute Kidney Injury market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Acute Kidney Injury Report Introduction

2. Acute Kidney Injury Executive Summary

3. Acute Kidney Injury Overview

4. Acute Kidney Injury- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Acute Kidney Injury Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Acute Kidney Injury Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Acute Kidney Injury Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Acute Kidney Injury Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Acute Kidney Injury Preclinical Stage Products

10. Acute Kidney Injury Therapeutics Assessment

11. Acute Kidney Injury Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Acute Kidney Injury Key Companies

14. Acute Kidney Injury Key Products

15. Acute Kidney Injury Unmet Needs

16. Acute Kidney Injury Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Acute Kidney Injury Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Acute Kidney Injury Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.