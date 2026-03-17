Malaysia Used Car Market Size To Reach USD 27.04 Billion By 2031 As Demand For Suvs And Digital Platforms Shapes Market Trends Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Malaysia Used Car Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Malaysia used car market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Malaysia used car market size was valued at USD 18.67 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow from USD 19.86 billion in 2026 to USD 27.04 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period.

The Malaysia used car market growth is supported by strong household spending and policy support that helps maintain demand for vehicles across different income groups. Strategic sales tax exemptions and policy initiatives linked to the National Automotive Policy have also influenced vehicle circulation and ownership cycles.

Malaysia Used Car Market Growth Trends

Rising Demand for SUVs in the Malaysia Used Car Market: One of the important Malaysia used car market trends is the growing demand for sport-utility vehicles. Buyers are increasingly choosing SUVs due to their higher driving position, practicality, and suitability for urban and semi-urban driving conditions. In Malaysia, seasonal flooding and mixed traffic environments have made SUVs a preferred option among many consumers.

Growth of Online Platforms in the Malaysia Used Car Industry: Digital marketplaces are becoming an important part of the Malaysia used car industry. Online classified portals and e-retail platforms have made it easier for buyers and sellers to connect while improving pricing transparency.

Increasing Interest in Electric and Hybrid Used Vehicles: Another emerging trend in the Malaysia used car market is the growing interest in hybrid and battery electric vehicles. As charging infrastructure gradually expands and awareness around electric mobility increases, buyers are beginning to consider used electric vehicles as a viable option.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

Malaysia Used Car Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Hatchbacks

Sedans

Sport Utility Vehicles

Multi-Purpose Vehicles

Others including convertibles, coupes, crossovers, and sports cars

By Vendor Type

Organised

Unorganised

By Fuel Type

Petrol

Diesel

Hybrid

Battery Electric

LPG / CNG / Others

By Vehicle Age

Zero to two years

Three to five years

Six to eight years

Nine to twelve years

More than twelve years

By Price Segment

Less than USD 5,000

USD 5,000 – USD 9,999

USD 10,000 – USD 14,999

USD 15,000 – USD 19,999

USD 20,000 – USD 29,999

More than or equal to USD 30,000

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Ownership

First owner resale

Multi owner

Malaysia Used Car Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment of the Malaysia used car market includes a mix of digital marketplaces, dealership networks, and automotive groups. Market concentration is moderate, with both organized and unorganized sellers participating across the Malaysia used car industry.

Key Players in the Malaysia Used Car Market

Mudah Sdn Bhd

CARSOME Sdn Bhd

myTukar Sdn Bhd

Sime Darby Auto Selection

UMW Toyota Motor

Conclusion

The Malaysia used car market is expected to maintain stable expansion as consumer demand for affordable mobility continues to increase. Pre-owned vehicles remain an attractive option for buyers seeking cost-effective transportation solutions, especially in urban areas.

Digital retail platforms, organized dealership networks, and certified vehicle programs are improving transparency in the Malaysia used car industry. These improvements are helping buyers make informed purchasing decisions and strengthening confidence in used vehicle transactions.

Industry Related Reports

Spain Used Car Market: The Spain Used Car Market is segmented by vehicle body style, vendor type, booking type, fuel type, vehicle age, price band, customer type, and region, with market forecasts provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (units).

Get more insights:

Singapore Used Car Market size: The Singapore used car market is expected to grow from USD 5.42 billion in 2026 to USD 7.77 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period.

Get more insights:

Thailand Used Car Market share: The Thailand used car market is estimated to grow from USD 5.86 billion in 2026 to USD 8.27 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period.

Get more insights:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...