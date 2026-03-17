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Sportradar To Participate In The 38Th Annual Roth Conference


2026-03-17 04:46:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (Nasdaq: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the“Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that Craig Felenstein, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026. The fireside chat will take place at 1:30 pm eastern time. The webcast can be accessed at sportradar.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (Nasdaq: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA and WNBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, PGA TOUR, UEFA, FIFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, and the Bundesliga, Sportradar covers more than a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
 Jim Bombassei
...

Media:
 Sandra Lee
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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