Who Is Joe Kent? Trump's Counterterrorism Official Resigns Over Iran War - 'Tehran Posed No Threat'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a massive setback to the Trump administration, Donald Trump's top counterterrorism official Joe Kent has resigned over the Iran war. Exposing rare dissent within the administration over the Iran strikes, Joe made some massive allegations against the federal government, becoming the first senior official in the administration to resign over the conflict.

Joe Kent claimed that Iran posed“no imminent threat to our nation”, and it was clear the conflict was started under pressure from Israel.

Releasing his resignation letter on his social media handle in X, Joe Kent said,“After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

What Joe Kent said in his resignation:

In his resignation letter, Joe Kent alleged that Donald Trump“understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

He went on to allege that high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media“deployed a misinformation campaign,” sowing pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran.

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“This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again,” he said.

Who is Joe Kent?

Joe Kent was the head of the National Counterterrorism Centre. As its head, Kent oversaw the analysis and detection of terrorist threats.

Before he was taken into the Trump administration, Joe Kent unsuccessfully contested for Congress twice in Washington.

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A former military man, Kent oversaw 11 deployments as a Green Beret, before later working at the CIA.

Before entering President Donald Trump's administration, Kent ran two unsuccessful campaigns for Congress in Washington state. He served in the military with 11 deployments as a Green Beret, before later working at the CIA.

Joe Kent was also involved in the Signal group chat that some of Trump's top officials used to discuss confidential military plans linked to Houthis.