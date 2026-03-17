Laura Boubert

Principal Lecturer in Psychology, University of Westminster

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Laura is a Principal Lecturer and teaching fellow in Cognitive Science and the course leader for the MSc in Applied Cognitive Neuroscience. She has a particular interest in developing innovative teaching and assessment methods and in the personal development planning of students, as well as developing students' key competencies skills. Her teaching includes experimental research methods, cognitive psychology, language and cognitive neuropsychology.

Her research involves cognitive neuropsychology, ageing, sleep, hallucinations, teaching and learning in higher education. Laura has been awarded grants by the British Academy for her continued work on cognitive ageing, and has led projects investigating the use of the web 2.0 tools such as wikis, blogs and e-portfolios in teaching and learning in higher education.

BSc in Psychology, PhD in Psychology, Chartered Psychologist, SFHEA

–present Principal Lecturer, University of Westminster

2000 University of Westminster, PhD Psychology

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