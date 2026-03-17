Sharp Rise In Cyberattacks And Espionage In Switzerland

“These are not abstract threats, but actual attacks,” she told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

Espionage is directed in particular against research institutions, innovative companies, critical infrastructures and state administrations, she said. It is often carried out digitally via cyberattacks but also through traditional reconnaissance, for example by observing or photographing sensitive facilities.

“As an open society, we are an attractive target for hybrid attacks,” said Kayser-Frutschi in an interview on Tuesday. Civil security organisations must become more aware of this danger.

+ Swiss universities seek to stem tech espionage after Iranian scandal

The army cannot always support the cantons in this, as it has to focus more on national defence, Kayser-Frutschi said. This is why more specialised police forces and more cooperation between the cantons are needed.

“It is inefficient if all police forces want to cover everything in such a small country,” she said. Security today is created through cooperation and not through cantonal“silo thinking”.

Kayser-Frutschi went on to say that Switzerland is an“insecurity factor” for other countries – neither part of the EU nor NATO but in the centre of Europe. She said it was necessary to make more of an effort and show Switzerland's partner countries that the Alpine country wants to work effectively with them. For this reason, Switzerland does not always receive all the important information that the cantonal police need to recognise threats in good time, she said.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts

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