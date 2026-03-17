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Compagnie De Financement Foncier : Publication Of Compagnie De Financement Foncier's 2025 Universal Registration Document


2026-03-17 01:01:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, March 17, 2026

Press release: publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's 2025
Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report

Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) including the annual financial report.

It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 17, 2026 under the number D.26-0100

This report is available on the company's website at under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.

Copies of this document are also available at the following address:

COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS

Contact: Financial Communication -...



Attachment

  • Publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's 2025 URD

MENAFN17032026004107003653ID1110873473



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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