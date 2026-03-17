ENERQUALITY Announces Winners Of The 2026 Building Innovation Forum & Awards (BIFA)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENERis proud to announce the winners of The Building Innovation Forum & Awards 2026 (BIFA26), recognizing the builders, professionals, and organizations driving innovation and resiliency in Canada's residential construction industry.

This year's event placed a spotlight on resiliency, celebrating the people and projects designing and constructing homes that can withstand a changing climate, meet evolving building codes, and deliver long-term performance for homeowners. The awards honour those who are leading the way in building homes that are durable, adaptive, and built to last.

“Resiliency is at the heart of high-performance homebuilding,” said Joe Vaccaro, CEO of ENER QUALITY.“The winners of the EQ awards exemplify the commitment, creativity, and forward-thinking required to build homes that not only perform today but are prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.”

The Building Innovation Forum & Awards 2026 brought together builders, manufacturers, energy advisors, and industry professionals for a day of discussion, knowledge sharing, and celebration. The event showcased strategies, systems, and innovations that strengthen homes, while the awards recognized leadership and achievement across the sector.

ENER QUALITY extends its congratulations to all of the 2026 winners and nominees for their commitment to innovation and excellence in homebuilding.

Congratulations again to all of this year's winners.

2026 Building Innovation Forum & Awards Winners

Innovation Gauntlet – LG Electronics Canada

ENERGY STAR® Builder of the Year – Small/Custom – Wrighthaven Homes

ENERGY STAR® Builder of the Year – Mid-Volume – Doug Tarry Ltd.

ENERGY STAR® Builder of the Year – Large Volume – Mattamy Homes

Rising Star of the Year – Maple City Homes

Rising Star of the Year – Fusion Homes

Multi-Family New Construction Building of the Year – Mattamy Homes: Westbend

Licensed Professional of the Year – Craig McIntyre, EQ Building

Energy Advisor of the Year – Ecosynergy Inc.

Net Zero Builder of the Year – Small/Custom – SEAN

Net Zero Builder of the Year – Mid/Large Volume – Doug Tarry Ltd.

Green Renovation Project of the Year – Frontiers Design Build Inc.

Green Renovation Project of the Year – Greening Homes Ltd.

Green Marketing Campaign of the Year – BK Cornerstone Design Build Ltd.

Innovation in Building of the Year – Empire Homes

Young Industry Leader of the Year – Phil Santana

Champion of the Year – Tara Gill

Hall of Fame – Andrew Guido

ENER QUALITY remains committed to supporting the building community through training, certification, and industry collaboration, and looks forward to continuing to recognize the leaders shaping the future of residential construction.

For more information about ENER QUALITY and the Building Innovation Forum & Awards, please visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at