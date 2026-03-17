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Timothée Chalamet Roasted At Oscars? Internet Divided Over 'Mockery' Moment


2026-03-17 10:06:50
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Academy Awards sparked controversy after Timothée Chalamet became the center of repeated jokes, performances, and on-stage digs. While some called it harmless humor, others slammed the industry for 'protecting art' while publicly targeting an artist, igniting debate across social media platforms worldwide.

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AsiaNet News

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