Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The New York Times reported on February 7, 2026, that the Company intended to cease sales of its own version of Wegovy, the popular weight loss medication manufactured by competitor Novo Nordisk. In the report, a former FDA commissioner noted that the technology used by Hims differed from that of Novo Nordisk. He further stated that he was“not aware of any clinical trial data that suggests that the product that they wanted to sell actually worked using the technology that they used,” raising questions about the efficacy of the specific technology employed for their version of the drug.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising