J. Carson Meredith

Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

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Dr. Meredith is the Executive Director of the Georgia Tech Renewable Bioproducts Institute, and the James Harris Faculty Fellow in ChBE.

Dr. Meredith's group researches the surfaces and interfaces of advanced materials. Their work aims to apply fundamentals of polymer, surface and colloid science to find new ways to engineer materials useful to society and industry. In particular, projects emphasize the utilization of renewable components and sustainable processing to achieve circular manufacturing and use of plastics, composites, foams and coatings, among others. Many of these materials are critical for food security, energy efficiency, and are closely connected to greenhouse gas reduction.

Primary thrusts of Dr. Meredith's work include:

Development of biorenewable barrier materials using cellulose and chitin nanomaterials, sourced from plants and food waste, for utilization in packaging of food, medicine and electronics.

Addressing challenges of current recycling methods by development of new circular processes such as upcycling of plastics and plastics from biomass.

Enabling the development of higher-strength, lighter-weight composites and low volatile-organic compound paints and coatings.

Development of surfactant-free foams and other multi-phase colloidal systems, with applications in energy, packaging, personal care, and food.

Discovery of principles of natural particle adhesion, including pollen, cellulose, and chitin particles.



2000–present Professor of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology 2020–present Executive Director, Renewable Bioproducts Institute

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