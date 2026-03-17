New From Saris: The Reimagined Cycle-On Hitch Rack

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Convenience is reinvented with the new two-bike rack that is designed for e-bikes, with an included ramp for easy bike loading

MADISON, Wis., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saris, manufacturer of world-class bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products, today announced the launch of the newly imagined Cycle-On (MSRP $899.99), a premium hitch rack engineered to make transporting heavy e-bikes easier than ever. Designed with convenience, security and smooth travel in mind, the Cycle-On eliminates heavy lifting with an included telescoping ramp and delivers a rock-solid install with a tool-free anti-wobble system.

Built to carry two bikes up to 70 pounds each, Cycle-On is purposefully designed for today's e-bikes while remaining versatile enough to accommodate a wide range of bicycles. Compatible with wheelbases up to 50 inches and wheel sizes from 20” to 32”, and tires up to 4” wide. The rack is also fender-friendly, making it an ideal solution for commuters, adventurers and everyday riders alike.

“Cycle-On was designed to remove the biggest barriers riders face when transporting e-bikes – weight and complexity,” said Kellen Pagel, Product Manager at Saris.“With the integrated ramp, tool-free installation and compact folding design, we've created a rack that makes it simple to load up, head out and focus on the ride ahead.”

The Cycle-On's included telescoping ramp allows riders to roll bikes directly onto the rack, eliminating the need to lift heavy frames. Once installed, the rack folds up tight against the vehicle when not in use and tilts away – even with bikes loaded – to allow for rear vehicle access. For added convenience off the vehicle, integrated wheels allow users to roll the rack for easy transport and storage, while inward folding trays provide a compact footprint when stored.

Security and stability are central to the design. A tool-free anti-wobble system ensures a rock-solid hitch connection without additional tools, while locking bike holders secure bikes to the rack and an included locking hitch pin secures the rack to the vehicle.

Approved for use on Class A, B and C motor homes, Cycle-On is fully RV rated and built for smooth, stable travel whether heading across town or across the country. The rack is compatible with both 1.25” and 2” receivers for universal hitch fit.

To learn more about Saris products and to find a Saris dealer near you, please visit our website at .

About Saris

Born in the USA, Saris brings a strong passion and deep understanding of the cycling culture to dream, design, and build a full line of bike racks, trainers, storage and bicycle parking products for the car, home, and community. Saris develops products that stand for innovation and quality and is committed to providing exceptional customer service and support. From personal storage, transport, and training, to complete public systems, Saris' revolutionary designs are conceptualized and built by cyclists, for cyclists. Saris strives to make cycling accessible for everyone - from solo and family riders to extreme enthusiasts, to entire communities, cities, and towns. In addition to industry-leading products and a highly skilled team, Saris supports grassroots advocacy groups that make biking safer, easier, and available to all.

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Cycle-On premium hitch rack

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