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Beijing, Washington Discuss Scheduling Trump’s Visit to China
(MENAFN) China announced on Tuesday that it is in discussions with the United States regarding the scheduling of President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.
The statement followed Trump’s remarks on Monday, in which he said he requested a roughly one-month postponement of his planned trip to China while his administration focuses on the ongoing military operation against Iran.
“China and the US are in communication on President Trump’s visit to China, … including the dates,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.
Trump also noted that Washington was “speaking” with Beijing about the trip, which had originally been scheduled for March 31 to April 2. “I'd love to, but because of the war, I want to be here. I have to be here, I feel,” he said, adding that the U.S. maintains “a very good relationship” with China.
The potential delay coincides with ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, which began on February 28 and have prompted retaliatory actions by Tehran, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route handling roughly 20% of global oil shipments.
When asked if the postponement was linked to the closure of the shipping lane, Lin refuted the suggestion. “We noted the US has publicly made clarifications on misguided media reports, calling them completely false,” he said.
The statement followed Trump’s remarks on Monday, in which he said he requested a roughly one-month postponement of his planned trip to China while his administration focuses on the ongoing military operation against Iran.
“China and the US are in communication on President Trump’s visit to China, … including the dates,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.
Trump also noted that Washington was “speaking” with Beijing about the trip, which had originally been scheduled for March 31 to April 2. “I'd love to, but because of the war, I want to be here. I have to be here, I feel,” he said, adding that the U.S. maintains “a very good relationship” with China.
The potential delay coincides with ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, which began on February 28 and have prompted retaliatory actions by Tehran, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route handling roughly 20% of global oil shipments.
When asked if the postponement was linked to the closure of the shipping lane, Lin refuted the suggestion. “We noted the US has publicly made clarifications on misguided media reports, calling them completely false,” he said.
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