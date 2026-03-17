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S. Korea Remains Noncommittal on Possible Naval Role in Mideast
(MENAFN) South Korea’s foreign minister avoided giving a clear answer regarding whether Washington has requested Seoul to deploy naval forces to the Middle East, according to reports.
Speaking during a parliamentary session, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun responded cautiously when questioned by lawmakers about any formal or informal US appeal for military support in operations related to Iran. His remarks suggested uncertainty and reluctance to disclose details.
"It may or may not be considered a request," he said.
"As for whether there have been discussions with the US about troop deployment itself, it is difficult for me to comment at this time."
These comments followed recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who urged several countries—including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom—to participate in what he described as a collective initiative to safeguard navigation through the Strait of Hormuz by deploying warships.
In further remarks a day later, Trump indicated that multiple nations were preparing to assist in reopening the key maritime route, though he did not specify which countries were involved, citing potential security risks to those nations.
He also pointed out that the United States relies minimally on oil shipments passing through the strait, importing less than 1% of its supply via this route, whereas countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and several European nations depend on it much more heavily.
Tensions surrounding the strategic waterway have intensified since Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced restrictions on vessel movement through the strait. This development came in response to US-Israeli military actions against Iran that began in late February, further raising concerns in global energy markets.
Speaking during a parliamentary session, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun responded cautiously when questioned by lawmakers about any formal or informal US appeal for military support in operations related to Iran. His remarks suggested uncertainty and reluctance to disclose details.
"It may or may not be considered a request," he said.
"As for whether there have been discussions with the US about troop deployment itself, it is difficult for me to comment at this time."
These comments followed recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who urged several countries—including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom—to participate in what he described as a collective initiative to safeguard navigation through the Strait of Hormuz by deploying warships.
In further remarks a day later, Trump indicated that multiple nations were preparing to assist in reopening the key maritime route, though he did not specify which countries were involved, citing potential security risks to those nations.
He also pointed out that the United States relies minimally on oil shipments passing through the strait, importing less than 1% of its supply via this route, whereas countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and several European nations depend on it much more heavily.
Tensions surrounding the strategic waterway have intensified since Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced restrictions on vessel movement through the strait. This development came in response to US-Israeli military actions against Iran that began in late February, further raising concerns in global energy markets.
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