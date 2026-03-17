Sporting Club Delhi Emerges To Revive Capital's Football Culture

The Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi) has rapidly emerged as a leading force in the capital's football scene, combining professional training, grassroots development, and community engagement to become a hub for nurturing football talent in India. Founded with the aim of promoting both competitive and recreational football, the team has already made its mark in local and national tournaments, inspiring a new generation of aspiring players and reinvigorating Delhi's football culture.

A New Identity for Delhi Football

The club was originally named Hyderabad FC in August 2019. They began their professional journey in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season. However, ahead of the ISL 2025-26 season, the club relocated to New Delhi--the home city of its owners--and rebranded as Sporting Club Delhi, marking the capital's return to top-flight professional football after a hiatus.

During the announcement of the club, Dhruv Sood, Chief Executive Officer of Sporting Club Delhi, said the club's new identity marks Delhi's resurgence in professional football. He added that the capital, which once thrived as a hub of Indian football, is now returning to the top tier of national leagues with its own club. "Our new identity shines a spotlight on Delhi rising from the ashes in the absence of professional football in the city and the region. With this move, the capital city, which once had a thriving football culture and stood at the heart of Indian football, will return to the top-tier of Indian football leagues with its own club," said Dhruv Sood.

Building a Comprehensive Football Ecosystem

Now owned by the B.C. Jindal Group, the club aims to build a strong, homegrown football culture in Delhi while providing a competitive and inclusive platform for players at all levels. The club is officially registered with the Delhi Soccer Association and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), aligning its operations with national football governance standards.

Beyond its men's senior team, Sporting Club Delhi is actively working on building a comprehensive football ecosystem that includes a women's team, youth academy, and football schools across the Delhi-NCR region. These programmes are designed to identify and develop young talent from grassroots levels and provide structured training pathways through age-group teams.

Sporting Club Delhi's broader vision is to reignite Delhi's footballing soul through talent identification, coaching excellence, and sustained investment in fan engagement and community initiatives. The club is also investing in state-of-the-art training facilities, performance analytics, and sports science support to ensure professional standards are maintained across all age groups.

Debut in the Indian Super League

On 15 February, Sporting Club Delhi played its inaugural ISL match against Bengaluru FC, going down 2-0. Despite the initial setback, the club remains undeterred, emphasising long-term growth, performance excellence, and holistic development. Sporting Club Delhi earned its first-ever ISL point on March 8, staging an impressive comeback to draw 2-2 against Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. After falling behind 2-0, Manoj Mohammad (45+2') and a second-half equaliser helped the B.C. Jindal Group-owned team claw back to secure their maiden point in the league.

Vision for the Future and Fan Engagement

Sporting Club Delhi also aims to raise the aspirational value of football in India, providing a robust stage for Indian talents to develop and compete on the global scene. In addition to promoting the sport, the club is focusing on engaging with the new generation of fans in the region and across the country, using digital outreach, grassroots events, and fan-centric activations to foster a passionate supporter culture.

With its ambitious blueprint and structured programmes, Sporting Club Delhi aspires not just to compete in the ISL but to become a cornerstone of Indian football, driving participation, performance, and pride for the capital's footballing community.

(ANI)

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