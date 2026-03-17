UN Chief Urges Global Action Against Rising Islamophobia

In a message posted Monday, he urged the world to reject narratives of fear and exclusion and work collectively to eliminate growing hatred and prejudice against Muslims.

Guterres stressed the need to build a global society based on respect, inclusion, justice, and peace, highlighting the importance of protecting minority rights.

He has previously warned that Muslims around the world face discrimination, socio-economic exclusion, and biased immigration policies that deepen inequality and marginalization.

Reports by international organizations have shown a steady increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes and discriminatory rhetoric in several regions, particularly in Europe and parts of Asia.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that online platforms have amplified Islamophobic narratives, while political polarization and migration debates have further contributed to hostility toward Muslim communities globally.

The UN chief's remarks underscore growing concern that unchecked hate and discrimination could threaten social cohesion, urging governments and societies to take meaningful action.