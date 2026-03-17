Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|23,030
|3,942,160
|10 March 2026
|4,190
|172.1
|721,224
|11 March 2026
|4,069
|168.9
|687,387
|12 March 2026
|5,000
|169.0
|845,047
|13 March 2026
|17,500
|167.2
|2,925,574
|16 March 2026
|15,000
|166.7
|2,501,030
|Accumulated under the program
|68,789
|11,622,422
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 490,193 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.16% of the current share capital of NTG.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
| Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
|
+45 42 12 80 99
...
... | ...
Attachments
-
Company announcement no 5_2026
Appendix_Company announcement no 5_2026
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