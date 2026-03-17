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Israel-Iran War: IDF Strike Kills Basij Chief Soleimani, Top Official Larijani Also Targeted

Israel-Iran War: IDF Strike Kills Basij Chief Soleimani, Top Official Larijani Also Targeted


2026-03-17 05:00:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Israel targeted top Iranian official Ali Larijani in an airstrike in Iran overnight, according to Israeli officials. It is unclear if Larijani, the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, was killed or injured in the strike, the officials say.

Iran ⁠has not ​yet commented ​on ⁠the reports, according to news agency Reuters.

 

COMMANDER OF THE BASIJ UNIT ELIMINATEDYesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence,... twitter/aJ0dNtCFz0

- Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026

 

MENAFN17032026007385015968ID1110871020



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