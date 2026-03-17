Israel-Iran War: IDF Strike Kills Basij Chief Soleimani, Top Official Larijani Also Targeted
Israel targeted top Iranian official Ali Larijani in an airstrike in Iran overnight, according to Israeli officials. It is unclear if Larijani, the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, was killed or injured in the strike, the officials say.
Iran has not yet commented on the reports, according to news agency Reuters.
COMMANDER OF THE BASIJ UNIT ELIMINATEDYesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence,... twitter/aJ0dNtCFz0
- Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment