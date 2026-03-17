'If Mlas Were Present, Mahagathbandhan Would Have Won': Cong Admits Setback In Bihar RS Polls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The Mahagathbandhan alliance suffered a significant setback in the Bihar Rajya Sabha elections, with internal discord and the absence of key MLAs emerging as major factors behind the loss.

The development has triggered a war of words between the opposition and the ruling NDA, while also exposing cracks within the alliance.

Bihar Congress State President Rajesh Ram acknowledged that the outcome could have been different had all alliance legislators been present and voted in unison.

“Had they been present and supported, the INDIA bloc would have won,” he told IANS, while also defending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his push for social justice. Ram alleged that certain elements, including political opponents, were uncomfortable with this vision and questioned dissenting voices within the party.

The absence of Congress MLAs during the crucial vote has drawn criticism from within the party as well. Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat termed the episode a concerning trend for democracy.

“It is not a good sign for democracy if people compromise their ideology, cross-vote, or make excuses due to money power or other reasons,” he said, adding that the party would take action after reviewing internal reports.

However, Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad downplayed the controversy, suggesting that such incidents are not unusual in upper house elections.

“This kind of thing keeps happening. Such practices are common in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections -- it's nothing new,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar credited the NDA's victory to what he described as the opposition's internal contradictions.

Taking a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar said the allegations made by him were exposed by statements from within the Congress itself.

“The NDA secured victory, and the allegations made by Tejashwi Yadav were exposed yesterday by Congress MLA Manoj Bishwas. Bishwas stated that when the party in-charge did not respect the state president, he chose not to vote, exercising his freedom. If his statement is correct, then Tejashwi Yadav's claims are wrong,” he told IANS.

The Rajya Sabha poll outcome has not only handed the NDA a political advantage but also raised serious questions about coordination and unity within the Mahagathbandhan.