Limitless Finance Launches Strategic Initiative To Support High-Earning Foreign Nationals Buying Property In The UK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless Finance, a specialist mortgage brokerage, is proud to announce a new strategic initiative aimed at helping high-earning foreign nationals navigate the complexities of the UK property market.

As major UK lenders continue to relax residency and deposit requirements, Limitless Finance is positioning itself as a leading partner for consultancy, technology and finance professionals seeking to secure their future in the UK.

For many years, what Limitless Finance describes as the“25% deposit myth” has discouraged foreign nationals from entering the property market. However, the lending landscape is evolving. Many major banks and building societies have recently reduced deposit requirements to as little as 15%, 10%, or even 5% for applicants with the right profile.

Despite this shift, a high income alone does not guarantee mortgage approval. Many foreign nationals still face barriers due to limited UK credit history or a lack of an established financial footprint. Limitless Finance advises that relatively simple steps, such as opening a UK bank account, registering utility bills, and ensuring visa documentation is current, can significantly strengthen an application.

“Foreign nationals often assume they need a large deposit or extensive UK credit history to secure a mortgage, but that is no longer the case,” said Laurie Hayden, Mortgage Advisor at Limitless Finance.“Our role is to guide clients through the evolving lending landscape, helping them position their financial profile effectively and access the best options available.”

Limitless Finance also highlights the importance of early planning. Professionals relocating to the UK are encouraged to speak with a specialist broker as early as possible, ideally when accepting a new role, so their mortgage application can be properly prepared and strategically positioned from the outset.

Availability

Professionals seeking guidance on UK mortgage options can contact Limitless Finance for tailored advice and support.

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Phone: 020 8049 7500

About Limitless Finance

Limitless Finance is a specialist UK mortgage brokerage supporting high-earning professionals, contractors, and internationally mobile clients. The firm provides tailored advice to help borrowers navigate UK lending requirements with clarity and confidence. Since 2017, the team has guided thousands of clients through successful mortgage applications, achieving a 99.5% submission-to-offer success rate.

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