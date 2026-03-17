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Old Doha Port Fishing Exhibition and Competition Postponed Until Further Notice

Old Doha Port Fishing Exhibition and Competition Postponed Until Further Notice


2026-03-17 04:26:12
(MENAFN- Mcsaatchi) Doha, Qatar – 16 March 2026 – Old Doha Port has announced that the second edition of the Fishing Exhibition and the third edition of the Fishing Competition, originally scheduled to take place from 23–28 March 2026 at Mina Park, has been postponed until further notice.
Updates on rescheduled dates will be shared across Old Doha Port's official channels as soon as they are confirmed.
Old Doha Port remains committed to Qatar's rich maritime heritage and looks forward to welcoming back the fishing community in due course.


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