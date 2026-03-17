Oil Price Up More Than Five Percent On Iran War

At around 0615 GMT, US benchmark West Texas West Texas Intermediate was up 5.16 per cent at $98.32 a barrel while Brent Crude also rose above five per cent before easing back.

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