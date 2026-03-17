GMG Productions, David Ian For Crossroads Live And Work Light Productions Presents The Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Production Of Jesus Christ Superstar

Concession tickets are available to full-time students, senior citizens aged 60 or above, persons with disabilities and CSSA recipients.Performed in English, with Chinese surtitlesBOOKINGSWebsite:Priority Booking from 25 March, 10am, for 48 hours; General Public Sales from 27 March.

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