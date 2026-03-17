Gill Targets Ultimate Goal Of Winning 2027 WC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) India's One-Day International captain Shubman Gill said winning next year's World Cup is the ultimate ‌goal for his team, especially ​after they fell ‌at the final hurdle in ‌the 2023 edition ‌on home soil.

India's unbeaten ‌campaign in that home World Cup ended in defeat by Australia in the final in Ahmedabad.

India have since won back-to-back T20 World Cups but Gill has set his sights on 50-overs cricket's biggest prize when the tournament takes place ​in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November next year.

“We felt like we were so ‌close last time,” Gill said ​yesterday.

“To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us. Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal. So obviously, that is something that ‌sometimes runs in ‌my mind.”

India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said their 20-overs World Cup triumph in 2024 had sparked a run of success for the country's cricketers, with the men winning the Champions Trophy and the women lifting a first ODI World Cup ​title last year.

“That one step was important, that taste was important for everyone to understand what it takes to win an ICC trophy,” Suryakumar said.“Now, there is no looking back. If this wonderful thing has started, let's try and collect as ‌many (trophies) as ​possible.”

Shubman Gill World Cup