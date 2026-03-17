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Ministry Of Defence: Civil Defense Dealing With Small Fire In Industrial Area From Falling Debris
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior announced today that the Civil Defence was dealing with a small fire in the industrial area caused by falling debris, after a missile was intercepted. No injuries were reported. The Ministry of Defence had announced earlier today that the armed forces intercepted a missile attack targeting the State of Qatar.
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