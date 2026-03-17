Paralysed Husband, Needy Family Await Aid In Kabul Ahead Of Eid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): With only three days remaining until Eid ul-Fitr, while many prepare to celebrate the occasion, some needy families are still waiting for assistance to provide even a simple meal for their children.

Among them is Zarafshan, whose husband is paralysed. She says her family's economic situation has become so dire that they cannot even afford basic necessities.

The 50-year-old, a resident of the Koh-i-Chehel Dukhtaran area, is the sole breadwinner for her seven-member family.

She explained that six years ago, when Syed ul Shuhada School came under attack, her husband rushed towards the site. However, another explosion occurred nearby, leaving him injured. Despite extensive treatment, his hands and legs remain paralysed to this day.

Zarafshan, a mother of four daughters and one son, said she struggles daily to provide for her family.

“I wash clothes in people's homes, spin wool and crack almonds so I can find a piece of bread for my children,” she said.

She added that she had sold their house to pay for surgery for her husband, Musa, and the family now lives in a rented home.

According to her, during these years they have received no consistent support from organisations or individuals, except for a short-term assistance programme arranged through a local representative.

“For a few months we received about 2,900 afghanis per month, but that support stopped later,” she said.

Referring to the upcoming Eid ul-Fitr, Zarafshan said that over the past six years she has not been able to buy new clothes, sweets, or fruit for her children for the celebration. Most of the family's clothing comes from donations or second-hand garments.

Despite all the hardships, she remains hopeful about her husband's recovery.

“If my husband recovers, our life will be rebuilt,” she said.

Meanwhile, Musa cannot walk or move his hands and feet and also struggles with his hearing. Speaking in a weak voice with tearful eyes, he described the family's difficult circumstances.

“We deserve help; we have nothing. Look at our situation - even this house is rented. Any help anyone can provide would mean a lot to us. During this Ramadan, one kind person brought us a sack of flour, which was very helpful,” he said.

Referring to the approaching Eid ul-Fitr, he said that while most families buy new clothes and prepare special foods for their children, his family cannot afford any of these things.

Speaking about his physical condition and loneliness, he said:“When I am alone, my heart fills with sorrow. I sometimes say to myself, 'God, why didn't you take my life that day so I would not have to endure all this hardship?'”

Rahman Forotan, a religious scholar, said helping the poor and needy is virtuous at any time, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. He quoted the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as saying that whoever provides iftar to a fasting person will receive a reward equal to that of the fasting individual, without diminishing the latter's reward. Forotan added that everyone has a responsibility to assist the poor according to their means, and God will reward them accordingly. hz/sa

Meanwhile, Mufti Shams