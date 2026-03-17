Afghans Outraged As Pakistani Airstrike Hits Kabul Drug Rehab Hospital

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of Afghan politicians and athletes have strongly condemned the brutal attacks by the Pakistani military regime on a drug rehabilitation hospital, calling for international denunciation and stating that such attacks will never be forgotten by the Afghan people.

The Pakistani military regime carried out airstrikes on Monday night on a drug rehabilitation hospital in the 9th security district of Kabul city.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have stated that 400 people were martyred and more than 250 others injured in the attack, while the number of casualties could rise further.

Reactions to the deadly attack

Abdul Salam Zaeef, former Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, in reaction to the attacks, said:“The ruthless enemy has once again, by violently bombing a drug treatment centre in Kabul, caused the martyrdom and injury of a number of our compatriots.”

He added that these actions were exactly like the“actions of the Israeli regime” against the people of Gaza and must be condemned at the international level.

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, posted on Facebook condemning the attack, writing that these attacks were in complete violation of the principles of good neighbourliness, a blatant breach of international law and entirely unjustifiable.

He added:“We believe the only solution to such issues is dialogue and the use of diplomatic measures.”

Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of National Security Council, also reacted to the attacks, saying that Pakistan's bombing of Kabul, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of civilians at a drug treatment centre, is“a stain of shame that will never be erased from the memory of the Afghan people.”

He added that targeting patients and defenceless individuals is neither a“security operation” nor a“fight against terrorism”; it is a clear example of disregard for human life and a blatant violation of humanitarian principles.

He emphasised that no country can achieve security through the killing of civilians, and such acts only deepen hatred, mistrust and instability.

Nabil noted that the international community cannot remain silent in the face of such a tragedy and said:“Human lives are not tools for political games.”

Nasir Ahmad Faiq, Afghanistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, also described the attacks as cruel and unacceptable.

He added that targeting hospitals and civilians is a clear violation of international law and could be considered a war crime.

He stressed:“We strongly condemn this attack, demand independent and transparent investigations and call for an immediate end to such violations and attacks on civilians.”

Mohammad Hanif Atmar, former foreign minister, called the attacks“brutal” and a clear violation of widely accepted international principles.

He said:“UNAMA must conduct an impartial investigation and publish the results transparently.”

Fazl Mahmood Fazli, head of the former government's administrative affairs office, said:“The truth is that Pakistan has never taken action against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan in areas under its control, so how could it do so in Afghanistan?”

He added:“Pakistan's ongoing illegal, cowardly and brutal airstrikes on Afghan soil have never been against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan; rather, their aim is to destabilise the entire region, including Afghanistan, for the benefit of their masters, to maintain strategic dominance.”

He stated:“Now that Pakistan's masters are facing a crisis in the Gulf, this reckless and dangerous game will eventually cost Pakistan heavily in the medium term. Afghanistan, despite decades of hardship, has endured everything and will remain a nation as long as the world exists; the same cannot be said for Pakistan.”

Ziaul Haq Amrkhil, adviser to the president in the former Afghan government, also condemned the attacks and called on UNAMA to document the incident and bring it to the attention of the world.

Mohammad Omar Zakhilwal, former finance minister, called the Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan“brutal” and a clear violation of Afghanistan's national sovereignty and all accepted international laws.

He added:“Such hateful and violent aggression will not reduce the existing insecurity or security threats against Pakistan; on the contrary, it will worsen insecurity and violence further.”

On the other hand, Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's cricket star, said:“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties from Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul.”

He added that targeting civilian homes, educational centres, or health infrastructure, whether intentionally or by mistake, is a war crime and disregard for human life, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is deeply concerning.

He called on the United Nations and other human rights organisations to fully investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, another Afghan national cricket team player, said in response to the attacks that young men seeking treatment were martyred in the Pakistani military's bombing.

Haq, another national cricket team player, compared Pakistan's airstrike on a drug treatment centre in Kabul to Israel's attacks on Gaza. He added:“It is hard to find any difference between Israel and the Pakistani regime.” sa

Naveen