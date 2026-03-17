Colliers Facilitates $5.25M Sale Of South Oaks Shopping Center In North Florida

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 11, 2026 3:28 pm - Value-add retail center in Live Oak offers immediate lease-up and rent growth potential

Colliers has announced the sale of South Oaks Shopping Center, a 102,816 square foot community retail center in Live Oak, Florida, to CrossMarc Services for $5.25 million. The property is located at 1546 Ohio Avenue South in the heart of Suwannee County's primary commercial corridor.

Brad Peterson, vice chair of Colliers, and Whitaker Leonhardt, executive vice president of Colliers, represented the seller, Phillips Edison & Company, in the transaction. The property was 55% occupied at the time of sale. No outparcels were included in the transaction.

“Investor demand across the Southeast continues to favor retail assets with immediate, actionable upside potential for buyers,” said Peterson.“South Oaks Shopping Center stood out for its combination of durable, long tenured tenancy and a clear path to value creation through lease up and repositioning, all at a basis well below replacement cost.”

Anchored by long tenured, high performing retailers, the center features a more than 20 year Bealls that recently renewed early and maintains a strong 3.0% health ratio and ranks in the top 21% of Bealls stores in Florida for foot traffic, according to Placer.

Farmers Home Furniture has also been in the center since 2003. It ranks No. 2 statewide for foot traffic among its 11 Florida stores, according to Placer.

“We are thrilled to announce our most recent purchase,” said John Crossman, president of CrossMarc Services.“The South Oaks Shopping Center is located in the heart of the Live Oak community. We are working with several tenants to lease the vacant spaces that will have a positive impact the community.”

About Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With $5.5 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at colliers, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.