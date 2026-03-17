Priyadarshi Pulikonda: Biggest Threat To Humanity Is From The Wars We Keep Fighting!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) Pointing out that the biggest threat to humanity wasn't going to be from some rock from space but the wars humans kept fighting, well known Telugu actor Priyadarshi Pulikonda has now made a fervent appeal to stop wars.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lenthy post to register his thoughts on the issue, he said, "Watching a dinosaur documentary on Netflix and then scrolling through news about war is a strange combination. One species disappeared because of a cosmic accident. We might not need one."

He went on to say, "Dinosaurs ruled this planet for millions of years. They evolved, adapted, and survived ages of change we can barely wrap our heads around. Their story didn't end because of their choices, their politics, or their conflicts. It ended because of a cosmic accident, an asteroid they never saw coming."

However, the actor went on to point out that the threat to humans was from their very own choices.

"Humanity lives in a very different moment. We can actually see these things now. We track asteroids, study them, and there's a real chance we could deflect one if it ever came our way. We might one day stop the very event that wiped out the dinosaurs. And yet the biggest threat to us isn't some rock from space. It's us," he wrote.

He went on to explain further. "The wars we keep fighting. The conflicts we keep justifying in the name of power, borders, and beliefs. Dinosaurs were helpless against the universe. Humans might be powerful enough to stop a cosmic catastrophe and still reckless enough to create one ourselves. In the end, dinosaurs were defeated by chance. If humanity disappears, it may not be chance at all. It may just be the choices we kept making," he said and ended the post by posting the hashtag #EndWar.